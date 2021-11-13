(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said the reasons for the migrant crisis on the Belarus-EU border are both military and economic, due to the European nations' involvement in wars in the middle East and the high welfare migrants can hope to receive.

"We must not forget how these crises related to the migrants have originated; Belarus did not discover these problems. The reasons were created by the Western nations, including European countries, they are political-military and economic in nature.

Military because they took part in operations in Iraq � now there are many Kurds from Iraq � in Afghanistan, they fought for 20 years," Putin said in a televised appearance on broadcaster Rossiya 24.

He went on to say that a key motive for the migrants to make their way into Europe is that they can receive more money from government welfare programs while unemployed in countries like Germany than they can from working back home, even in oil-rich Iraqi Kurdistan.