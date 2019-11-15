Putin Says Recognizes US Contribution to Fight Against Terrorism in Syria

(@imziishan)

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Thursday that the United States, and President Donald Trump in particular, has certainly contributed to the fight against terrorism in Syria.

"As for the US contribution to the fight against terrorism in Syria.

There is a contribution. We must recognize this and say so openly. Including the contribution of President [Donald] Trump," Putin told reporters at a press conference following the 11th BRICS summit in Brazil.

At the same time, he noted that before Russia came to Syria, the US-led international coalition had been "treading water" there for several years.