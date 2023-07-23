Putin Says Record Number of Foreign Vehicles Destroyed Over Past Day in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Russia has destroyed a record number of foreign vehicles in the past day in the course of its military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during the talks with Putin that, to his knowledge, over 15 Leopard tanks and more than 20 Bradley armored vehicles had been destroyed in a single battle.

"It is likely that so many foreign vehicles have never been destroyed in one day," Putin said.

He added that units fully equipped with foreign equipment have been operating on Ukraine's side.

On Friday, Kremlin said that the presidents would meet on July 23 to discuss the development of strategic partnership and integration cooperation.