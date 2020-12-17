UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Reform Of Russia's Primary Health Care System Will Start On January 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:53 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the work to reform Russia's primary health care system will start on January 1, 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the work to reform Russia's Primary health care system will start on January 1, 2021.

"We have a bit postponed the start of the work on development of primary health care system, but we did not forget about that ...

instead of starting this work on July 1, 2020, we will start it from January 1," Putin said during his traditional annual news conference.

According to the president, all the resources that were allocated for this program will be used in accordance with the terms of this program, including 500 billion rubles ($6.8 billion) from the Federal budget and 50 billion rubles from regional budgets.

