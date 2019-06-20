UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Release Of Russians, Ukrainians Should Be Comprehensively Addressed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 months ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:13 PM

Putin Says Release of Russians, Ukrainians Should Be Comprehensively Addressed

When deciding on the possibility of release of Ukrainian citizens detained in Russia, it is necessary to take into account the fate and prospects of the release of Russian nationals on the Ukrainian territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) When deciding on the possibility of release of Ukrainian citizens detained in Russia, it is necessary to take into account the fate and prospects of the release of Russian nationals on the Ukrainian territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday.

"This kind of issues should be addressed comprehensively ...

We must think about how the fate of those people, who we care about, including citizens of the Russian Federation who are in a similar situation in Ukraine, will be determined," Putin said, answering a question as to whether the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian Opposition Platform - For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk addressed him on the issue of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia during his recent visit to Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Opposition

Recent Stories

Judge video scandal case; SC Registrar's office ra ..

1 minute ago

160,000 volunteers to serve National Day celebrati ..

1 minute ago

Pesco recovers RS 1.24 million from defaulters

8 minutes ago

EU Proposes Creating Unified Taxonomy for Environm ..

8 minutes ago

70 years of Communist China

8 minutes ago

Water course improvement, poultry scheme launched ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.