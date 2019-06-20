Putin Says Release of Russians, Ukrainians Should Be Comprehensively Addressed

(@FahadShabbir)

When deciding on the possibility of release of Ukrainian citizens detained in Russia, it is necessary to take into account the fate and prospects of the release of Russian nationals on the Ukrainian territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday

"This kind of issues should be addressed comprehensively ...

We must think about how the fate of those people, who we care about, including citizens of the Russian Federation who are in a similar situation in Ukraine, will be determined," Putin said, answering a question as to whether the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian Opposition Platform - For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk addressed him on the issue of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia during his recent visit to Moscow.