Putin Says Response to Content on Social Network Should Not Curb Freedom of Speech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that it was important to respond to the content on social networks without limiting people's freedom of speech.

"Of course, we have to think about it, respond to it in some way. At the same time, [we should] avoid making decisions that would limit people's freedoms of choice or of speech," the president said at a meeting with school teachers.