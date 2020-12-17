Putin Says Responsibility for Environmental Damage Lies With Polluters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Russian companies, whose activities led to environmental catastrophes, should be held responsible for the damage they have inflicted, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at his traditional end-of-year news conference.

On May 29, more than 21,000 tonnes of petroleum products were spilled in Norilsk. This accident took place in the territory of Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, which is affiliated with the Nornickel company, contaminating two rivers and surrounding soil. The case attracted the attention of Putin, who consequently declared an emergency in the area in early June.

"This responsibility first of all lies on the shoulders of the polluters, they should bear it. How it should look like? It should be tied not with the threats, but with the damage inflicted by the polluters on the environment and the people living in that area," Putin said, when asked who should be held responsible for the environmental incidents Russia suffered this year.

The president cited an example of the Nornickel incident, saying that the company should pay more attention to the environment in Norilsk as well as to the health care provided to the residents of the northern city.