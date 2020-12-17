UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Responsibility For Environmental Damage Lies With Polluters

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Putin Says Responsibility for Environmental Damage Lies With Polluters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Russian companies, whose activities led to environmental catastrophes, should be held responsible for the damage they have inflicted, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at his traditional end-of-year news conference.

On May 29, more than 21,000 tonnes of petroleum products were spilled in Norilsk. This accident took place in the territory of Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, which is affiliated with the Nornickel company, contaminating two rivers and surrounding soil. The case attracted the attention of Putin, who consequently declared an emergency in the area in early June.

"This responsibility first of all lies on the shoulders of the polluters, they should bear it. How it should look like? It should be tied not with the threats, but with the damage inflicted by the polluters on the environment and the people living in that area," Putin said, when asked who should be held responsible for the environmental incidents Russia suffered this year.

The president cited an example of the Nornickel incident, saying that the company should pay more attention to the environment in Norilsk as well as to the health care provided to the residents of the northern city.

Related Topics

Accident Russia Company Vladimir Putin Norilsk May June All

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

54 minutes ago

Govt striving to provide relief to masses: Shibli ..

10 minutes ago

Twitter to remove 'misleading' posts about vaccine ..

10 minutes ago

Cavani charged by FA over social media post

10 minutes ago

Putin Says National Goals Being Implemented in Rus ..

10 minutes ago

More Than 50% of Moldovans Oppose Country's Access ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.