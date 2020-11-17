UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Return Of Several Karabakh Districts To Azerbaijan Has Long Been On Agenda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:55 PM

Putin Says Return of Several Karabakh Districts to Azerbaijan Has Long Been on Agenda

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the return of several districts of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan had been discussed for a long time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the return of several districts of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan had been discussed for a long time.

"Frankly speaking, the issue of returning to Azerbaijan five, and then two regions, which were actually under the control of Armenia has been on the agenda for a long time," Putin said as aired by Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

At the same time, the issue of transferring the city of Shusha under Azerbaijan's control has never been discussed before and it arose during the latest armed conflict between Yerevan and Baku, Putin added.

