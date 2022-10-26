Putin Says Risks of Arms From Ukraine Falling Into Terrorists' Hands Persist

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) There are still risks of man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) and high-precision weapons from Ukraine's black market falling into the hands of terrorists, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Serious challenges are posed by the black market for weapons operating in Ukraine, and cross-border criminal groups are actively involved in their smuggling to other regions. This is not only about small arms, there are still risks of more powerful weapons falling into the hands of criminals, including man-portable air defense systems, high-precision weapons," Putin said at a meeting of heads of CIS states' security agencies and special services.