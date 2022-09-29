- Home
Putin Says Risks of Destabilization of Situation Growing, Including in Asia-Pacific Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 07:53 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The risks of destabilizing the situation are growing, including in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, Russian President Vladimir Putin.
