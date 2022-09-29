Putin Says Risks of Destabilization of Situation Growing, Including in Asia-Pacific Region

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The risks of destabilizing the situation are growing, including in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The risks of destabilization are still growing, including the risks of destabilization of the entire Asia-Pacific region," Putin said at a meeting with CIS countries' intelligence heads.