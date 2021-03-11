Putin Says Risks Related to Investing in Russian Economy Are Decreasing

Risks related to investing in the Russian economy have decreased significantly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Risks related to investing in the Russian economy have decreased significantly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Thanks to our targeted economic policy, we managed to avoid a decline in the investment activity, the risks of investing in the Russian economy have decreased significantly.

We should certainly aim at making the investment environment even more predictable and stable," Putin said at a meeting on measures to boost investment activity.