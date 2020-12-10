Putin Says RT Trusted by Dozens of Millions of People Across Globe

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russia's RT news network on its 15th anniversary, noting that the broadcaster is trusted by dozens of millions of people around the world

The president has mentioned how difficult it was to conceive 15 years ago how much RT would change and enrich the global news coverage.

"Today, you are watched and read daily by dozens of millions of people in many countries of the world. It is a trusted and respected voice. And, let's say it frankly, it is that [kind of] voice - the voice of truth, which some are afraid of and would like to silence," Putin said in a statement, published by the Kremlin on Thursday.

The president has emphasized that RT is not afraid of asking hardball questions, provides a space for discussion, allows different points of view and provides the most recent information to its multinational audience.

"I am confident that thanks to the highly professional, quality work by journalists, editors, cameramen, your voice will be heard on all continents of the Earth, just as it was before," Putin said.

On December 10, 2005, the broadcaster went on air for the first time from its Moscow studio. Fifteen years later, RT is a nine-time Emmy/ International Emmy finalist for news, which broadcasts in eight languages on tv and online platforms. It is also the winner of the Monte Carlo TV Festival Awards for the best 24-hour newscast.

The news network also became the first to reach 10 billion views on YouTube, leaving behind the world's top broadcasters.

RT's award-winning programs are helmed by top-level professionals such as television legend Larry King and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges. Among its TV hosts and regular contributors are ex-Ecuadoran President Rafael Correa, former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek.