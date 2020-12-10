Putin Says RT Trusted by Dozens of Millions of People Across Globe

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russia's RT news network on its 15th anniversary, noting that the broadcaster is trusted by dozens of millions of people around the world.

The president has mentioned how difficult it was to conceive 15 years ago how much RT would change and enrich the global news coverage.

"Today, you are watched and read daily by dozens of millions of people in many countries of the world. It is a trusted and respected voice. And, let's say it frankly, it is that [kind of] voice - the voice of truth, which some are afraid of and would like to silence," Putin said in a statement, published by the Kremlin on Thursday.

The president has emphasized that RT is not afraid of asking hardball questions, provides a space for discussion, allows different points of view and provides the most recent information to its multinational audience.

"I am confident that thanks to the highly professional, quality work by journalists, editors, cameramen, your voice will be heard on all continents of the Earth, just as it was before," Putin said.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was remarkable that RT's anniversary coincided with Human Rights Day.

"I want to wish you that your rights were safely protected and safeguarded against those who seek to undermine freedom of expression around the world," he said during a press briefing.

Other high-ranking Russian officials have offered their congratulations and praise as well.

"I am sure that the military authorities and RT will have fruitful cooperation further on. I wish all RT employees good health, happiness and new creative achievements," Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said, according to the defense ministry.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has called RT a dynamic and lively tv channel that provides objective information on the most important international events.

"Over the years, RT has become one of the leading media, [and] opened modern Russia to millions of people of the entire world," Mishustin said in a video address.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has congratulated RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan.

"On behalf of the foreign ministry staff and myself, I cordially congratulate you and all RT employees on the 15th anniversary. Over a relatively short life span, the TV channel that you head has achieved impressive results, having become one of the recognized leaders of international news broadcasting," Lavrov said.

On December 10, 2005, the broadcaster went on air for the first time from its Moscow studio. Fifteen years later, RT is a nine-time Emmy/ International Emmy finalist for news, which broadcasts in eight languages on TV and online platforms. It is also the winner of the Monte Carlo TV Festival Awards for the best 24-hour newscast.

The news network also became the first to reach 10 billion views on YouTube, leaving behind the world's top broadcasters.

RT's award-winning programs are helmed by top-level professionals such as television legend Larry King and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges. Among its TV hosts and regular contributors are ex-Ecuadoran President Rafael Correa, former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek.