MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The regime of so-called patriots in Ukraine has resulted in the country losing its national character and subsequently, its sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The privatization of the state has led to the authorities, which call themselves the rule of patriots, losing the national character and gradually moving toward a complete de-sovereignization of the country," Putin said in a televised address.