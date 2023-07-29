Putin Says Russia-Africa Summit Held at Good Level With Good Results

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the Russia-Africa summit went well and with good results.

"It seems to me that it (Russia-Africa summit) was held at a very good level and with good results," Putin said at a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Putin also thanked Sassou Nguesso for the decision to visit the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.