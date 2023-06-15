Putin Says Russia-Algeria Relations Of Strategic Nature, Particular Importance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Relations between Russia and Algeria are of strategic nature and particular importance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Relations with Algeria are of particular importance for our country and are of a strategic nature," Putin said during a state visit of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Russia.