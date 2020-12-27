UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia Always Ready To Provide Humanitarian Assistance To Other Countries

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:30 AM

Putin Says Russia Always Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Other Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Providing humanitarian aid is one of the key areas covered by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and Russia will always provide the necessary assistance to other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"A very difficult noble task that you are now undertaking is delivering humanitarian aid to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh. I will add that over the past 30 years, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has carried out more than 500 humanitarian operations abroad. I consider this one of the most important, significant areas of your work," Putin said in an address on Emergency Rescuer's Day, marked on December 27.

He added that Russia is proud of its rescuers who will certainly continue to carry out their duties responsibly,

"The whole world knows that Russia will help, will send its rescuers and specialists to where the situation is especially difficult, will deliver the most essential items - food, medicine, clothing, provide emergency medical and psychological assistance to people in desperate situations.

And Russia will do it without any ulterior motives. Not for the sake of any political benefits. This experience, of course, should be used to further improve the entire system of the Ministry of Emergencies," Putin said.

The Russian President said that a lot is already being done to improve the emergencies system in Russia, including in what concerns technical capabilities, but the system could still benefit from additional improvements.

"... it is necessary to further build up the capabilities of the unified state system for the prevention and elimination of emergency situations, to fully use the advantages of modern approaches in predicting risks in order to minimize damage from natural disasters, fires, floods, accidents. And most importantly, to save lives, lives and people's health," Putin said.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin December From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi establishes 18 drive-through DPI testing ..

3 hours ago

UN chief slams attacks against peacekeepers in the ..

3 hours ago

Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit tr ..

4 hours ago

Russia to Export 830,000 Tonnes of Oil to Tajikist ..

4 hours ago

Chief Minister strongly condemns Panjgur explosion ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister predicts forward blocs within oppos ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.