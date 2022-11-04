Putin Says Russia Always Respects Ukrainian People

Russia always respects the Ukrainian people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Russia always respects the Ukrainian people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"You know this well. We have always treated and treat the Ukrainian people with respect and warmth. This is how it was and is, despite today's tragic confrontation," he said at a meeting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the re-establishment of the Russian historical and military-historical societies.