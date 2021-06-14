Putin Says Russia and Iran Have Plans for Cooperation, Including in Military Sphere

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview on Monday that Moscow and Tehran have plans for collaboration including in the military-technical area.

"We have cooperation plans with Iran, including military and technical cooperation," Putin said in an interview with NBC.

"And all of this fits the framework of the decisions that were agreed upon in our program, in regard to Iran's nuclear program in the context of UN decisions together with our partners in the preparation of the JCPOA whereby some point sanctions, including in the area of military and technical cooperation, should be lifted from Iran."