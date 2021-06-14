UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia And Iran Have Plans For Cooperation, Including In Military Sphere

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Putin Says Russia and Iran Have Plans for Cooperation, Including in Military Sphere

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview on Monday that Moscow and Tehran have plans for collaboration including in the military-technical area.

"We have cooperation plans with Iran, including military and technical cooperation," Putin said in an interview with NBC.

"And all of this fits the framework of the decisions that were agreed upon in our program, in regard to Iran's nuclear program in the context of UN decisions together with our partners in the preparation of the JCPOA whereby some point sanctions, including in the area of military and technical cooperation, should be lifted from Iran."

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Tehran Vladimir Putin All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler to address humanitarian leaders at S ..

11 minutes ago

Budget ignores most pressing problems: Mian Zahid ..

36 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to establish ‘Punjab Panah ..

37 minutes ago

Punjab govt presents Rs2653bn budget amid roaring ..

50 minutes ago

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

1 hour ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.