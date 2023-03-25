UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia Aware Of Threats Western Arms Supplies To Ukraine Posing To Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2023 | 10:48 PM

There is a threat posed by the Western arms supplies to Ukraine, and Russia knows about these weapons' delivery plans, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) There is a threat posed by the Western arms supplies to Ukraine, and Russia knows about these weapons' delivery plans, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Certainly, there are threats.

When the weapons are supplied to a country we are in conflict with, it is always a threat. As for the scale of these threats for us and how we can assess them, ... we of course know these delivery plans," Putin told the Russia-24 broadcaster.

