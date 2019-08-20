Putin says Russia backs actions of Syrian army in Idlib

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told French President Emmanuel Macron that Moscow supports attacks by the Syrian army against "terrorists" in the northern province of Idlib

BormeslesMimosas, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told French President Emmanuel Macron that Moscow supports attacks by the Syrian army against "terrorists" in the northern province of Idlib

"We support the efforts of the Syrian army... to end these terrorist threats" in Idlib, Putin said after Macron earlier urged a ceasefire in Idlib be respected.

"We never said that in Idlib terrorists would feel comfortable," he added.