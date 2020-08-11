Putin Says Russia Became First Country to Register COVID-19 Vaccine

Russia has become the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday

"As far as I know, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection was registered this morning," the president said at a meeting with the government.

Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko confirmed that the Russian Microbiology Research Center Gamaleya's vaccine was registered.