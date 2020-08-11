UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia Became First Country To Register COVID-19 Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:13 PM

Russia has become the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russia has become the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"As far as I know, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection was registered this morning," the president said at a meeting with the government.

Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko confirmed that the Russian Microbiology Research Center Gamaleya's vaccine was registered.

