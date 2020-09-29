UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia-Belarus Ties Strong Despite Unprecedented External Pressure

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:56 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia-Belarus ties are impervious to the pressures and conditions being exerted from abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia-Belarus ties are impervious to the pressures and conditions being exerted from abroad.

"Taking into account the difficult situation in which Belarus finds itself, including in the conditions of unprecedented external pressure after the presidential elections � I would like to repeat once again: relations between Russia and Belarus are not subject to either time or conjuncture, they have a solid foundation because our states are united by strong cultural and spiritual ties rooted in centuries of extensive kinship and family ties, a common history," Putin said in a video address to the participants in the seventh Russia-Belarus Forum of Regions.

He added that the leadership of Russia and Belarus is interested in giving an additional impetus to the development of ties between the regions of the two countries, which he called an important component of the fraternal relationship.

