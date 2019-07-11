UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia-Bolivia Relations Develop Successfully, Have Good Outlook

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:38 PM

Relations between Russia and Bolivia have been developing with success over the past years and have a good outlook, given the interest of large Russian companies in investing in the Bolivian market and the demand for Russia-made machinery there, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after talks with his Bolivian counterpart, Evo Morales

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Relations between Russia and Bolivia have been developing with success over the past years and have a good outlook, given the interest of large Russian companies in investing in the Bolivian market and the demand for Russia-made machinery there, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after talks with his Bolivian counterpart, Evo Morales.

Morales arrived in Moscow for a working visit on Thursday.

"Our bilateral diplomatic relations date 120 years back, and they have been developing quite successfully over the past years ... Most importantly, we have good prospects.

Our machinery, especially vehicles, is of demand in Bolivia," Putin said.

He added that despite moderate volumes of bilateral trade, large Russian companies, such as Gazprom and Rosatom, invest significant funds in Bolivia's economy, especially the hydrocarbon and nuclear sectors.

According to the Kremlin, the sides signed a number of bilateral documents following the talks.

Earlier this week, Morales told Sputnik that Bolivia considered buying Russia-made arms, in particular for potentially replacing its US-made T-33 trainer aircraft.

