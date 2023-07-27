Open Menu

Putin Says Russia, Burundi Have Prospects For Boosting Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Putin Says Russia, Burundi Have Prospects for Boosting Cooperation

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia and Burundi have prospects for increasing bilateral cooperation, a package of agreements is expected to be signed, including on nuclear energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"There are good prospects for increasing our cooperation. We are expanding the legal basis of our ties, documents on nuclear energy, healthcare, justice, labor are expected to be signed with Burundi," Putin said at a meeting with his Burundian counterpart, Evariste Ndayishimiye, on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

