Putin Says Russia Cannot Be Left Behind Countries Spending Huge Sums of Money on Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that there is no way that Russia can be left behind nations spending lots of money to ensure their military superiority.

"We know and we should be aware that the world's leading armies spend huge amounts of money to ensure their superiority, this is incomparable to the resources that we spend.

There is no way we could be left behind them, I want everyone to understand that," Putin told the defense ministry.