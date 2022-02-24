UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia Cannot Feel Safe, Develop, Exist With Constant Threat From Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russia cannot feel safe, develop and exist with a constant threat from the territory of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Russia cannot feel safe, develop, exist with a constant threat emanating from the territory of modern Ukraine.

We remember that in 2000 and 2005, we gave a military rebuff to terrorists in the Caucasus. We defended the integrity of our state, preserved Russia. In 2014, they supported the Crimeans and Sevastopol residents. In 2015, the armed forces were used to put up a reliable barrier to the penetration of terrorists from Syria into Russia. We had no other way to protect ourselves. The same thing is happening now," Putin said in a video address to the nation.

