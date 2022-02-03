UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia, China Have Convergent Positions On International Trade Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for Xinhua, published on the Chinese news agency's website, that Russia and China have convergent positions on international trade issues.

"We also have convergent positions on international trade issues.

We advocate maintaining an open, transparent and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system based on the rules of the World Trade Organization," Putin said.

"We support restoring global supply chains. Back in March 2020, Russia proposed an initiative on 'green trade corridors' that excludes any sanctions, political and administrative barriers. Its implementation is a useful aid to overcoming the economic consequences of the pandemic," he said.

>