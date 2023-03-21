UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia-China Mutual Settlements Should Be In National Currencies

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 08:08 PM

It is necessary to further encourage the practice of mutual settlements between Russia and China in national currencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) It is necessary to further encourage the practice of mutual settlements between Russia and China in national currencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"It is important that national currencies are being used in mutual trade more often.

We should further encourage this practice, as well as expand the mutual presence of financial and banking structures in the markets of our countries," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior Russia officials in the Kremlin.

At the moment, at least two thirds of trade between Russia and China is carried out in rubles and Yuan, according to the Russian president.

