Putin Says Russia, China Play Important Stabilizing Role in International Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for Xinhua, published on the Chinese news agency's website, that Russia and China play an important stabilizing role in the international situation.

"Our countries play an important stabilizing role in today's challenging international environment, promoting greater democracy in the system of international relations to make it more equitable and inclusive. We are working together to strengthen the central coordinating role of the United Nations in global affairs and to prevent the international legal system, with the UN Charter at its center, from being eroded," Putin said.