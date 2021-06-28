UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia, China Reached New Level Of Peaceful Nuclear Energy Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Putin Says Russia, China Reached New Level of Peaceful Nuclear Energy Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russia and China have strengthened bilateral cooperation in the peaceful nuclear energy sector and other spheres, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday during a video conference with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Earlier today, China Central Television reported that the presidents announced an extension of the Chinese-Russian agreement on friendship and cooperation.

"Nuclear energy cooperation has reached a qualitatively new level. The financial sector cooperation, including the use of national currencies for bilateral payments, is being strengthened," Putin said.

The president added that the countries are successfully pursuing a whole range of projects in the aviation and automotive industries, as well as other sectors.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Vladimir Putin TV Agreement Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

37,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi announces concert series to celebrat ..

26 minutes ago

UAE is Egypt’s largest trade partner in Middle E ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, City Football Group partner to dr ..

1 hour ago

NYUAD completes research study for treatment of ca ..

1 hour ago

Ajman DED signs cooperation agreement with ICO

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.