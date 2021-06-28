Putin Says Russia, China Reached New Level of Peaceful Nuclear Energy Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russia and China have strengthened bilateral cooperation in the peaceful nuclear energy sector and other spheres, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday during a video conference with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Earlier today, China Central Television reported that the presidents announced an extension of the Chinese-Russian agreement on friendship and cooperation.

"Nuclear energy cooperation has reached a qualitatively new level. The financial sector cooperation, including the use of national currencies for bilateral payments, is being strengthened," Putin said.

The president added that the countries are successfully pursuing a whole range of projects in the aviation and automotive industries, as well as other sectors.