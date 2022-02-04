Putin Says Russia-China Relations Good Example, They Help Both Countries Develop

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Relations between Russia and China are a good example of building worthy bilateral relations, they help both countries develop, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday.

"As for our bilateral relations, they are developing really progressively, in the spirit of friendship, strategic partnership, they have acquired a truly unprecedented character. And they are an example of worthy relations that help each other develop and at the same time support each other in development," Putin said.