Putin Says Russia, China Share Unprecedented Level of Trust

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russia and China have an unprecedented level of mutual trust and this is more important than "any figures," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The most important thing that we have achieved in recent years between Russia and China, the most important thing is not even the figures ...

nor the industries in which we cooperate, the most important is the unprecedented level of trust that has developed between our countries," Putin said.

He added that Moscow and Beijing were achieving success in economic cooperation due to mutual trust, with trade surpassing $100 billion. Putin hoped that this figure would soon reach as much as $200 billion.

Moreover, the president said that Russia and China were cooperating in many different areas, including high-tech, space and transport.

Moscow-Beijing cooperation is the most important factor in international stability, according to Putin.