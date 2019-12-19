UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia, China Share Unprecedented Level Of Trust

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russia and China have an unprecedented level of mutual trust and this is more important than "any figures," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

He added that Moscow and Beijing were achieving success in economic cooperation due to mutual trust, with trade surpassing $100 billion. Putin hoped that this figure would soon reach as much as $200 billion.

Moreover, the president said that Russia and China were cooperating in many different areas, including high-tech, space and transport.

Moscow-Beijing cooperation is the most important factor in international stability, according to Putin.

