Putin Says Russia-China Trade Will Grow by 25% by End of 2022 Despite Intimidation by West

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Despite the intimidation by some Western countries, trade between Russia and China will grow by about 25% by the end of 2022, and the $200 billion level will be reached ahead of schedule, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Despite the unfavorable external conditions, illegitimate restrictions and direct intimidation by some countries of the West, Russia and China managed to secure record growth rates of mutual trade. By the end of the year, it will increase by 25%. Under such a dynamic, we will be able to reach the $200 billion target mark set by us for 2024 ahead of schedule," Putin said during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video link.