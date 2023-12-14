Open Menu

Putin Says Russia Confident, Can 'move Forward'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia can "move forward" despite Western economic sanctions and political isolation stemming from its Ukraine offensive, opening a long-awaited end-of-year news conference

Putin has sought to reassure Russians that the dragging conflict will not affect their lives and his assessment came after he announced last week that he will run for a fifth term in March.

"There is enough for us not only to feel confident, but to move forward," Putin said.

He said that country's strengths included a "consolidation of Russian society.

.. the perseverence of the financial economic system... (and) the increasing possibilities of our army's capabilities".

He conceded however that "inflation is rising".

Putin also said his main aim for his fifth term in the Kremlin -- that will prolong his over two-decade rule until 2030 -- is to "strengthen" Russia's sovereignty.

"This means to strengthen the country's defence capabilities and external security," he said.

Another priority, he added, will be "safeguarding the rights of citizens".

