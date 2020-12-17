UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia Creates Unique Weapons Despite Lower Defense Spending

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Putin Says Russia Creates Unique Weapons Despite Lower Defense Spending

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia's defense system is superior to other leading nations despite lower spending in the field.

"We are sixth in the volume of military financing... over $46 billion, the US is at $770 billion, but we are capable of doing things others are no able to.

This is thanks to the available scientific, manufacturing base and school, thanks to the brains of our scientists, inventors, thanks to the talent of engineers, workers," Putin said at his annual press conference.

The president also said that an arms race is already underway and has been since the US pulled out of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

Putin went on to add that Russia anticipates US defense strategy and will be ready for the future emergence of hypersonic weapons.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Superior Race Billion

Recent Stories

Masdar, PT PJBI form joint venture to drive develo ..

16 minutes ago

Al Bowardi receives Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chi ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads first meeting of ECSSR Bo ..

46 minutes ago

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif to condole deat ..

60 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Pakistani FM

1 hour ago

‘Raj Kumari lied once again,’: Firdous Ashiq A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.