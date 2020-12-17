Putin Says Russia Creates Unique Weapons Despite Lower Defense Spending

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia's defense system is superior to other leading nations despite lower spending in the field.

"We are sixth in the volume of military financing... over $46 billion, the US is at $770 billion, but we are capable of doing things others are no able to.

This is thanks to the available scientific, manufacturing base and school, thanks to the brains of our scientists, inventors, thanks to the talent of engineers, workers," Putin said at his annual press conference.

The president also said that an arms race is already underway and has been since the US pulled out of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

Putin went on to add that Russia anticipates US defense strategy and will be ready for the future emergence of hypersonic weapons.