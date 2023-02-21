Putin Says Russia Did Everything Possible to Peacefully Resolve Situation in Donbas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia did everything it could to resolve the situation in Donbas by peaceful means, but a different scenario was prepared by other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We did everything we could, really everything, to solve this problem by peaceful means. We patiently held negotiations on a peaceful way out of this extremely tough conflict. But a very different scenario was prepared behind our backs," the president said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.