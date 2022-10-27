Putin Says Russia Does Not Challenge Western Elites, Defends Own Right to Exist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russia is defending its right to exist and develop freely rather than challenging Western elites, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Russia does not challenge Western elites. Russia just defends its right to exist and develop freely.

At the same time, we are not going to be a new hegemon, Russia does not propose to replace unipolatiry with bipolarity, tripolarity and so forth," Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Club.

According to the president, Russia has never considered itself as an enemy of the West and will continue to be an independent and unique civilization.