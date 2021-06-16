UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia Does Not Want To Go Through BLM-Style Protests

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:48 PM

Putin Says Russia Does Not Want to Go Through BLM-Style Protests

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he does not want to see Russia go through the civil unrest and violence that the United States experienced in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter movement

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he does not want to see Russia go through the civil unrest and violence that the United States experienced in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Not long ago, the US faced some difficult events after the well-known murder of an African-American person, and the creation of a whole movement - Black Lives Matter. I won't comment on this, but I just want to say that what we saw, the unrest, the violations of law, etc. etc. We sympathize with the US, but we do not want that to happen on our territory, and we are doing everything to prevent that," Putin said in a post-summit presser.

Related Topics

Murder Russia Vladimir Putin United States 2020

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

52 minutes ago

COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Cuts Deaths 20% in Hos ..

4 minutes ago

ICAO Says Expects Report on Ryanair Incident at Co ..

4 minutes ago

Mountaineer Sirbaz feted for Everest ascent

4 minutes ago

Ehsas Programme to support unhealthy schools child ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Fully Sticks to International Obligations o ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.