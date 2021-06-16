Putin Says Russia Does Not Want to Go Through BLM-Style Protests

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he does not want to see Russia go through the civil unrest and violence that the United States experienced in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter movement

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he does not want to see Russia go through the civil unrest and violence that the United States experienced in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Not long ago, the US faced some difficult events after the well-known murder of an African-American person, and the creation of a whole movement - Black Lives Matter. I won't comment on this, but I just want to say that what we saw, the unrest, the violations of law, etc. etc. We sympathize with the US, but we do not want that to happen on our territory, and we are doing everything to prevent that," Putin said in a post-summit presser.