Putin Says Russia Exceeded by 2% Plan for Defense Industry Goods Deliveries Abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russia has exceeded its plan for delivery of defense industry goods abroad by 2 percent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday at a session of a commission on Russia's defense industry cooperation with foreign countries.

"I would like to note that due to stage-by-stage implementation of the decisions taken at previous sessions, the plan for the deliveries of defense industry goods was exceeded by 2 percent," Putin said.

According to the president, the revenue from export of such goods had been growing for the past four years and came close to $16 billion.

"The revenue in foreign Currency grew by 45 percent, while the total worth of order portfolio reached a record sum of almost $54 billion," Putin said.

The president added that a draft of a new defense industry cooperation strategy was ready.

"New factors that complicate our defense industry cooperation with our partners, including the increase in competition and increasingly aggressive use of unfair methods of political blackmail and sanctions, need to be accounted for and require adequate reaction," Putin said.

The new strategy envisages coordinated political, diplomatic and economic measures, the president said.