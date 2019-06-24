UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia Exceeded By 2% Plan For Defense Industry Goods Deliveries Abroad

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:32 PM

Putin Says Russia Exceeded by 2% Plan for Defense Industry Goods Deliveries Abroad

Russia has exceeded its plan for delivery of defense industry goods abroad by 2 percent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday at a session of a commission on Russia's defense industry cooperation with foreign countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russia has exceeded its plan for delivery of defense industry goods abroad by 2 percent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday at a session of a commission on Russia's defense industry cooperation with foreign countries.

"I would like to note that due to stage-by-stage implementation of the decisions taken at previous sessions, the plan for the deliveries of defense industry goods was exceeded by 2 percent," Putin said.

According to the president, the revenue from export of such goods had been growing for the past four years and came close to $16 billion.

"The revenue in foreign Currency grew by 45 percent, while the total worth of order portfolio reached a record sum of almost $54 billion," Putin said.

The president added that a draft of a new defense industry cooperation strategy was ready.

"New factors that complicate our defense industry cooperation with our partners, including the increase in competition and increasingly aggressive use of unfair methods of political blackmail and sanctions, need to be accounted for and require adequate reaction," Putin said.

The new strategy envisages coordinated political, diplomatic and economic measures, the president said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

ADAFSA emphasises need for livestock breeders to i ..

3 minutes ago

Plan 9 launches ‘Whizkids & Summer Entrepreneurs ..

4 minutes ago

These Indians won over hearts by supporting Pakist ..

8 minutes ago

Devaluation didn’t increase exports but poverty: ..

11 minutes ago

Contaminated Druzhba Oil May Be Removed From Belar ..

54 seconds ago

Hafeez thanks Amir Qater for announcing $3 bln inv ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.