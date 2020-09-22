Putin Says Russia Expects 'Restraint' in Deploying New Missiles Amid START Talks With US

Russia expects mutual restraint in deploying new missile systems as it conducts the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) talks with the United States, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russia expects mutual restraint in deploying new missile systems as it conducts the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) talks with the United States, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The issue of Primary importance that should and must be promptly dealt with is, of course, the extension of the Russia-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which will expire shortly, i.e. in February 2021. We are engaged in negotiations with our US partners on the matter. We also expect that mutual restraint would be exercised with regard to deploying new missile systems," Putin said at the 75th United Nations General Assembly debate.

"I would like to add that as early as last year, Russia declared a moratorium on deploying ground-launched medium and short-range missiles in Europe and other regions as long as the United States of America refrains from such actions. Unfortunately, we have not received any reaction to our proposal from either our US partners or their allies," the Russian president mentioned.