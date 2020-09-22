UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia Expects 'Restraint' In Deploying New Missiles Amid START Talks With US

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:56 PM

Putin Says Russia Expects 'Restraint' in Deploying New Missiles Amid START Talks With US

Russia expects mutual restraint in deploying new missile systems as it conducts the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) talks with the United States, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russia expects mutual restraint in deploying new missile systems as it conducts the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) talks with the United States, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The issue of Primary importance that should and must be promptly dealt with is, of course, the extension of the Russia-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which will expire shortly, i.e. in February 2021. We are engaged in negotiations with our US partners on the matter. We also expect that mutual restraint would be exercised with regard to deploying new missile systems," Putin said at the 75th United Nations General Assembly debate.

"I would like to add that as early as last year, Russia declared a moratorium on deploying ground-launched medium and short-range missiles in Europe and other regions as long as the United States of America refrains from such actions. Unfortunately, we have not received any reaction to our proposal from either our US partners or their allies," the Russian president mentioned.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Europe Vladimir Putin United States February From

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff tours site of UAE-Greece joint mili ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 4 businesses and warns 18 for ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai Police records 721 violations of COVID-19 pr ..

59 minutes ago

Air industry urges rapid testing instead of quaran ..

3 minutes ago

European stocks in timid rebound bid after vicious ..

3 minutes ago

US passes 200,000 virus deaths, weeks before elect ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.