Putin Says Russia Facing Serious Challenges In Covid-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Putin Says Russia Facing Serious Challenges in Covid-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russia is facing serious challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, and its people have already done a lot to help it through this issue, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"And this year, just like in all times of challenges ” and we are experiencing serious challenges that have to do with the pandemic ” at this time regular people, young people, doctors, entrepreneurs have done, are doing, and will continue doing inspiring, touching, generous and heartfelt things," the president said,

"We do have a lot of brave, honest, kind and active people, who make up the backbone of our country," Putin said.

More Stories From World

