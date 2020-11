Putin Says Russia Facing Serious Challenges in Covid-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russia is facing serious challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, and its people have already done a lot to help it through this issue, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"And this year, just like in all times of challenges and we are experiencing serious challenges that have to do with the pandemic at this time regular people, young people, doctors, entrepreneurs have done, are doing, and will continue doing inspiring, touching, generous and heartfelt things," the president said,

"We do have a lot of brave, honest, kind and active people, who make up the backbone of our country," Putin said.