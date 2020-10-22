Putin Says Russia Feels Special Responsibility for Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement

Russia feels a special responsibility for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but Moscow needs support, including from the United States and France, and there is no answer to the question whether it is necessary to change the OSCE Minsk Group format of settlement in this region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russia feels a special responsibility for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but Moscow needs support, including from the United States and France, and there is no answer to the question whether it is necessary to change the OSCE Minsk Group format of settlement in this region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, I do not have an answer to your question [whether it is necessary to change the format of the OSCE Minsk Group on the settlement in Karabakh]. For a number of objective reasons, not because I want to emphasize the role of Russia, we all understand that Russia is located nearby, these are our neighbors, we have special relations with these countries, with these peoples. The influence is very strong," Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai discussion club.

He noted that Russia's relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan are very different from the relations of these countries with the United States and Turkey.

"Therefore, of course, we feel a special responsibility, and in this regard we must behave very carefully.

But in this context, the support of the United States, France and other members of the group is very important for us," the president said adding that perhaps the format might be "slightly" changed.

According to Putin, the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh requires a compromise acceptable to all sides.

Armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27. The parties have since agreed to two humanitarian ceasefires, however, both were broken mere hours after entering into force. The warring sides have continued to accuse each other of provocations and attacks on civilian settlements.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh initially began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. During an armed confrontation from 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and its adjacent areas. Since 1992, talks have been ongoing on a peaceful settlement to the conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group, led by Russia, the United States and France.