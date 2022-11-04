Putin Says Russia Firmly Put Barrier To Attempts To Distort History

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Russia has firmly put a barrier to attempts to distort history, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Russia has firmly put a barrier to attempts to distort history, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Similar attempts were also made in relation to Russia, they do not stop. But we put up a solid barrier to them timely and firmly.

After all, national history and culture are the basis of national identity, our mentality, traditional values, education of the younger generation, and, which is extremely important, is the basis of Russian statehood," he said at a meeting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the re-establishment of the Russian historical and military-historical societies.

