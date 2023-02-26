(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Russia is forced to return to the discussions of the UK and France's nuclear potentials because NATO has demonstrated that it was a military alliance and not a political bloc, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"We then 'factored them out' (the UK and France) given that NATO declared itself almost a demilitarized organization, saying that it was a political bloc rather than a military alliance. Where is it not a military one? We observe what is happening, that is why we are forced to return to discussions of this issue (UK, France's nuclear potentials) from the midfield," Putin told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv program.