Putin Says Russia, France Have Common Security Concerns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, said that Moscow and Paris had common security concerns, and thanked Macron for taking part in solving this problem

"What I especially wanted to emphasize, I, of course, understand that we have a common concern about what is happening in the field of security in Europe. And I want to thank you for the fact that France invariably takes the most active part in the development of fundamental decisions in this area," Putin said.

He noted that this was the case from the very beginning of the modern-time relationship. Putin also drew attention to the symbolism of the meeting today, on the day of the 30th anniversary of the founding document, the treaty on special relations between Russia and France.

"And I must say that over all these years, as I just said, France has been taking the most active part in resolving fundamental issues of European security," he added.

Putin noted that this also applied to the crisis that arose after Georgia's attack on South Ossetia, and the development of the Minsk agreements, and the implementation of the Normandy format.

The Russian president said that he saw how much effort the French leadership was investing in resolving the intra-Ukrainian crisis and security problems, and he was glad to discuss these issues in a personal format.

"I see how much effort the current leadership of France and personally the president of France are making to resolve the crisis associated with ensuring equal security in Europe for a serious historical perspective, and to resolve issues that are closely related to the first part, namely, the resolution of the internal Ukrainian crisis in southeast of the country," Putin said.

"We discussed all these issues in sufficient detail over the phone. I know that you have your own thoughts on this matter. I am very glad to have the opportunity to meet and discuss all this in a personal format," Putin added.

