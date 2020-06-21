Putin Says Russia 'Generally Succeeded' in Protecting Citizens from Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 21 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the country had succeeded in protecting its citizens from the coronavirus pandemic, with Russia's death toll from COVID-19 being among the world's lowest tier.

"Without any doubt, we have generally succeeded to fulfill the task that we set for ourselves ” to protect the citizens of Russia from this infection," Putin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

As noted by the president, Russia is at the moment the third country to the United States and Brazil with the highest cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"As for the number of death ” unfortunately, and I offer my condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones ” [Russia's] is one of the world's lowest figures," Putin said.

Health authorities in Russia have so far reported 584,680 cases, including 8,111 fatalities and 339,711 recoveries.