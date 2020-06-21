UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia 'Generally Succeeded' In Protecting Citizens From Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Putin Says Russia 'Generally Succeeded' in Protecting Citizens from Coronavirus

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 21 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the country had succeeded in protecting its citizens from the coronavirus pandemic, with Russia's death toll from COVID-19 being among the world's lowest tier.

"Without any doubt, we have generally succeeded to fulfill the task that we set for ourselves ” to protect the citizens of Russia from this infection," Putin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

As noted by the president, Russia is at the moment the third country to the United States and Brazil with the highest cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"As for the number of death ” unfortunately, and I offer my condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones ” [Russia's] is one of the world's lowest figures," Putin said.

Health authorities in Russia have so far reported 584,680 cases, including 8,111 fatalities and 339,711 recoveries.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin Brazil United States June Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

56 minutes ago

Mawaqif fees to resume in Abu Dhabi from July 1

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

2 hours ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.