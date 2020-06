Putin Says Russia 'Generally Succeeded' in Protecting Citizens from Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 21 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the country had succeeded in protecting its citizens from the coronavirus pandemic, with Russia's death toll from COVID-19 being among the world's lowest tier.

"Without any doubt, we have generally succeeded to fulfill the task that we set for ourselves to protect the citizens of Russia from this infection," Putin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

As noted by the president, Russia is at the moment the third country to the United States and Brazil with the highest cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"As for the number of death unfortunately, and I offer my condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones [Russia's] is one of the world's lowest figures," Putin said.

Health authorities in Russia have so far reported 584,680 cases, including 8,111 fatalities and 339,711 recoveries.