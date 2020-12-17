UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia 'Goody-two-shoes' In Comparison With Western Countries

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Putin Says Russia 'Goody-two-shoes' in Comparison With Western Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia is a goody-two-shoes in comparison with Western countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, answering to a question from a BBC journalist on the relations between Moscow and the West.

"Now, about us being goody-two-shoes, compared to you, yes, it is so, we are goody-two-shoes," Putin told the journalist at an annual press conference.

The Russian president went on to remind about the West's promises at the end of the 20th century that NATO would not move eastward, which were not fulfilled.

