Putin Says Russia Grants ICRC Access To Ukrainian Prisoners Of War - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday that Russia grants the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) access to Ukrainian prisoners of war, while Kiev is not doing the same, the Kremlin said

"In response to a question from the Federal chancellor, Vladimir Putin noted that the Russian side provides the International Committee of the Red Cross with access to prisoners of war, while Kiev does not," the Kremlin said in a statement.

