Putin Says Russia Had No Interest In Destruction Of Kakhovka HPP, Responsibility On Kiev

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Russia definitely had no interest in the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), this tragedy had entailed severe consequences for new Russian regions, and the responsibility for this lies with Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"But as we understand, we are definitely not interested in this, because these are serious consequences for those territories that we control and which are Russian � this is the first point. And the second point � well, unfortunately, I will say a strange thing, but nevertheless, unfortunately, it slowed down their counteroffensive in this direction. Why do I say unfortunately? Because it would be better if they were advancing there. It is better for us, because it would be really bad for them to attack there.

But since such a flood occurred, then, accordingly, the offensive did not take place," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.

The president stressed that the Ukrainian side was to blame for the tragedy at the Kakhovka HPP.

"Well, it is clear who is to be blamed, the Ukrainian side was striving toward this. You know, I am not going to say things 100% now that I am not sure about, because by and large we did not record big explosions before the destruction occurred, at least that is what I was told. But they purposefully repeatedly attacked with HIMARS Kakhovka HPP. Maybe they had planted some kind of explosives there, I do noy know now," Putin said.

All the citizens affected by the explosion at the Kakhovka HPP will be assisted in accordance with Russian laws and standards, the president concluded.

